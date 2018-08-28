Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American: ISDR) (the 'Company' or 'Issuer Direct'), an industry-leading communications and compliance company, announced today it has been selected to present at the third annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Thursday, September 27, 2018, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The Issuer Direct presentation will be made by CEO Brian Balbirnie. The company will present to both retail and institutional microcap investors. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the 'Investors' page of the Issuer Direct website, located at https://www.issuerdirect.com/company/investor-relations.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, UK, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct® is an industry-leading communications and compliance company focusing on the needs of corporate issuers. Issuer Direct's principal platform, Platform id., empowers users by thoughtfully integrating the most relevant tools, technologies, and services, thus eliminating the complexity associated with producing and distributing financial and business communications. Headquartered in RTP, NC, Issuer Direct serves more than 2,500 public and private companies in more than 18 countries. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

For Further Information:

Issuer Direct Corporation

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Issuer Direct Corporation