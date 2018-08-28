

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - India's largest digtial payment services provider Paytm, owned by One97 Communications Ltd, said Tuesday that US-based investment firm Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A, BRKa) is now a part of its journey.



Billionaire Chairman Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reportedly invested Rs 2500 crore or $356 million in the Indian company behind digital payments firm Paytm.



Paytm noted that Todd Combs, the Investment Manager at Berkshire Hathaway, has joined its board of directors, that also includes Mrs. Pallavi Shroff and Mr. Mark Schwartz as independent directors.



Paytm Founder & CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, 'We feel both excited and humbled by this endorsement. Berkshire's experience in financial services, and long-term investment horizon, is going to be a huge advantage in Paytm's journey of bringing 500 million Indians to the mainstream economy through financial inclusion It is my honour to welcome Todd to our board, where he will bring his wealth of experience to guide our management team.'



Todd Combs, Investment Manager, Berkshire Hathaway said, 'I have been impressed by Paytm and am excited about being a part of its growth story, as it looks to transform payments and financial services in India.'



