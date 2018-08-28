

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence for August at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. The consumer confidence index is expected to dip to 126.8 in August after inching up to 127.4 in July.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 111.03 against the yen, 0.9751 against the franc, 1.1720 against the euro and 1.2915 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



