Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium enters into Strategic Partnership 28-Aug-2018 / 14:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium enters into Strategic Partnership with Universal Reward Protocol for EUR20m Token Sale Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that it has entered a strategic partnership with Paris-based Occi SAS, the company developing Universal Reward Protocol ('URP'). Coinsilium will provide advisory services for its forthcoming Token Generation Event ('TGE'). URP is creating a protocol for shoppers and retailers to interact in real-time and on a personalized basis. The URP technology will allow retailers to reward consumers for any type of shopping behaviour, online and offline, and for sharing the corresponding shopping data. Retailers can use the collected 'Proof-of-Behaviour' data to offer deals tailored to each specific individual shopper's activity. The URP solution will provide shoppers complete control over the use and sharing of the data, using blockchain to store all opt-ins (and opt-outs) to each individual reward campaign. Shoppers earn URP tokens by fulfilling the behaviour described in the campaign and agreeing to share their data. They can then redeem these tokens through personalised offers from a retailer of their choice. URP was spun out from a research project at UC Berkeley and Ecole Polytechnique in 2015, the founders behind the Universal Reward Protocol started building an end-to-end technology solution allowing brick and mortar retailers to identify and analyse each visitor's path and to interact with them before, during and after their shopping experience. This solution, called Occi, is now live across more than 100,000 m2 of retail space in France, including stores of leading retailers such as Galeries Lafayette, Auchan and Carrefour. Occi will operate as the first decentralised app (dApp) on the Universal Rewards Protocol platform. The URP team will also receive technical support and work closely with ConsenSys, the Ethereum community network of developers and innovators. Coinsilium Chief Executive Eddy Travia commented: "We are delighted to be working with the talented and highly technical team behind URP who have demonstrated that there is a real opportunity to provide retailers with greater insight into their customers' behaviour while preserving the security of their clients' data and, in fact, allowing shoppers to take advantage of specialised offers. I believe URP can help retailers achieve substantial savings through the reduction of costly inefficiencies in existing customer reward solutions, whilst helping retailers to improve interaction with their customers". The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com [2] About Universal Reward Protocol Universal Reward Protocol is a blockchain-based protocol where retailers can reward shoppers for multiple behaviours like simply visiting the store. By accepting to share their shopping data with the network, a shopper earns reward tokens, while the data is used by retailers to build redemption offers that best suit each customer's needs. Shoppers can then redeem their tokens through these exclusive and personalized offers. For further information about Universal Reward Protocol please visit: https://rewardprotocol.com/ [3]

