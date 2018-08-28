The Board of HMS Networks AB (publ) has resolved to exercise authorization to repurchase shares

Based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 25, 2018, the Board of Directors of HMS Networks AB (publ) ("HMS") has resolved to repurchase shares in the company in a repurchase program on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of the repurchase is to secure the company's obligations to deliver shares pursuant to HMS' Share Saving Program

Acquisitions of shares shall be conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with its Rulebook for Issuers. The acquisitions will take place on one or more occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2019 and at a price per share within the registered price interval. No more than 70,000 shares may be acquired, and the repurchases will be managed by SEB, which makes its trade decisions independent of HMS in respect of the time when repurchases are made. Payment of the shares will be settled in cash. Reporting will be made via the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

Repurchase of shares may not result in HMS' holding of own shares, at any time, exceeding 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company. At the time of this press release, the total number of registered shares in the company amounts to 46,818,868 and the total number of shares held by HMS amounts to 222,825 own shares.





For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 709-17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 707-72 29 83

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm's Rulebook for Issuers.

