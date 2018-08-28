International Team of the Second "Follow Up Siberia!" Tour Visited Krasnoyarsk and Witnessed the Preparations for the Winter Universiade 2019

MOSCOW, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The second tour of the "Follow Up Siberia!" international cross-cultural project took place in Krasnoyarsk on August 24-28, 2018. The project was launched by Nornickel - the General Partner of the Universiade.

The team was formed of the participants who won the "Part of Siberia in My area" online contest finding some similarities between the place where they currently are and Siberia. In total, more than 500 people from all around the world took part in the second tour contest. Young people from bloggers to journalists and athletes took the most active part.

The winners were:

Bruno Bezerra , Instagram Blogger from Brazil

, Instagram Blogger from Federico Graziati, Digital Marketing Manager from Italy

Elena Matic, Brand Ambassador from Greece

Jessica Lockhart , Journalist from Canada

, Journalist from Joshua Lynott , Athlete from Panama

, Athlete from Mridula Dwivedi , Travel Blogger from India

, Travel Blogger from Nicholas Morley , Videographer from Australia

, Videographer from Pascal Bögli, Photographer from Switzerland

Charles Pauly and Lauren Cliff , Travelers from UK

In Krasnoyarsk, the project participants got to know the traditional, modern and friendly sides of Siberia. They took part in the Letniy Gornoluzhnik annual summer mountain puddle rider in the Bobrovy Log Funpark, visited the Stolby nature reserve and even climbed one of the pillars. The team met many outstanding Krasnoyarsk citizens who shared their stories such as Alexander Tretyakov, Olympic skeleton champion and Ambassador of the Winter Universiade 2019; Denis Yushin, founder of the Yushin Brothers barbershop and the famous Russian 91-year-old travel blogger Lena Yerkhova.

The way participants' perception of Siberia changed was reflected in real time via their posts on social media.

Reference:

Nornickel is the General Partner of the 29th Winter Universiade Krasnoyarsk 2019, partner of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Russian Olympic Committee and Russian Olympic Team, Russian National Football Team and Russian Football Union, Russian Football Association, Russian Curling Federation and WCT Arctic Curling Cup in Dudinka, etc.

Universiade is an international sports competition held every two years among students 17 to 25 years old under the aegis of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

"Follow Up Siberia!" is a digital cross-cultural project centered around an international online contest which started one year prior to the Winter Universiade 2019 and will last until its closing in March 2019. For more info please visit followupsiberia.com.