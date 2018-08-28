

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury car maker Aston Martin reportedly will announce its long-awaited plans for initial public offering alongside its interim results this week.



Aston Martin, the car favored by iconic spy James Bond, intends to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange in the fall.



The formal launch of its initial public offering will involve the sale of roughly 1 billion pounds of shares in the company, largely by existing investors?. The IPO is expected through an Intention To Float statement that could come as soon as next week, Sky New reports.



The company, which is currently owned by Italian and Kuwaiti shareholders, would look for a market valuation of around 5 billion pounds.



The IPO is expected to include a special component offering stock to Aston Martin customers, according to reports.



Earlier, rumors had indicated that the company was looking to hire Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to help as underwriters for the IPO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX