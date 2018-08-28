

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States said that it will 'vigorously defend against Iran's meritless claims' in The Hague.



Secretary of State Michael Pompeo was referring to Iran's plea to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) challenging the U.S. decision to abandon the deal on Teheran's nuclear program and to reimpose the sanctions that were suspended as part of that deal.



Monday, oral proceedings before the court in The Hague began on an application for provisional measures filed by Iran for 'Alleged Violations of the 1955 Treaty of Amity, Economic Relations, and Consular Rights.'



Iranian lawyer Mohsen Mohebi accused the Trump administration of trying to damage Iran's economy 'as severely as possible' and violating a little-known 1955 friendship treaty.



Pompeo said in a statement, 'Iran's filing with the ICJ is an attempt to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take lawful actions, including re-imposition of sanctions, which are necessary to protect our national security.' He termed the proceedings instituted by Iran as 'a misuse of the Court.'



He vowed that the US Government will continue to work with its allies to counter the Iranian regime's destabilizing activities in the region, block their financing of terror, and address Iran's proliferation of ballistic missiles and other advanced weapons systems that threaten international peace and stability.



'We will also ensure Iran has no path to a nuclear weapon - not now, not ever. The United States stands with the Iranian people who are longing for a country of economic opportunity, government transparency, and freedom from oppression,' the statement added.



In connection with the withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May, the Trump Administration laid out two wind-down periods of 90 days and 180 days for US business activities involving Iran.



On August 7, when the 90-day wind-down period expired, the first set of sanctions came into force.



The second phase of 'snapback' sanctions is scheduled to come back into effect on November 5. They will have implications for Iran's oil exports and energy sector, financial institutions conducting transactions with the Central Bank of Iran and Iran's shipping sector.



Trump withdrew from the JCPOA accusing the Iranian regime of exploiting the global financial system to fund its malign activities, and of using this funding to support terrorism.



But Iran's President refuted these allegations.



The European Union is against the US sanctions on Iran.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX