Vifor Pharma Ltd. / VIFOR PHARMA ISSUES INAUGURAL CHF 465 MILLION BOND . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vifor Pharma today announced the launch of an inaugural Swiss Franc straight bond in the amount of CHF 465 million in the Swiss domestic market. The bond carries a 0.75% fixed coupon with a tenor of 4 years, maturing on 13 September 2022. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Vifor Pharma as a stand-alone global pharmaceuticals company decided to take advantage of attractive market conditions to diversify its financing mix.

Vifor Pharma's CFO Colin Bond commented, 'This inaugural bond issuance is an important pillar in our financing strategy, supporting the execution of the Milestone 2020 plan.'

Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank were appointed Joint Active Bookrunners on the transaction. BZ Bank acted as co-manager.

FURTHER INFORMATION



Media Relations Investor Relations Heide Hauer

Head of Corporate Communications Julien Vignot

Head of Investor Relations Tel.: +41 58 851 80 87 Tel.: +41 58 851 66 90 E-mail: media@viforpharma.com (mailto:media@viforpharma.com) E-mail: investors@viforpharma.com (mailto:investors@viforpharma.com)

Vifor Pharma Group, formerly Galenica Group, is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com (http://www.viforpharma.com/).

PRESS RELEASE (http://hugin.info/148637/R/2213081/863067.pdf)

