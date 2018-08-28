Moneycab: Mr. Riebe, with your platform eLocations you want to (r-)evolutionise the commercial real estate business thanks to a blockchain solution. You have chosen the path of an ITO (Initial Token Offering) to finance the development. Why not the traditional way via the stock exchange?

Marc C. Riebe: The Blockchain heralded the end of exclusive investment opportunities reserved for a small elite. With an initial token offering, we offer a fair and comprehensible investment for everyone.

In the run-up to the now launched ITO, you have already made a private placement of the tokens. How did it go?

For reasons of fairness to the later investors we have set ourselves a strict limit on how much capital we accept before the presale. To meet the one million mark, we had to cancel a number of investors.

What is the minimum target for the ITO, how many tokens are planned and how are the proceeds used?

A total of 1.25 billion tokens were defined. The softcap amounts to EUR 2.5 million. "The proceeds will be used primarily for the development of the software solution and the eLocations database." This database is intended to bring the global real estate world transparently to the blockchain.

Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) and Initial Token Offerings (ITO) have been criticised for numerous flops, total losses, and cases of fraud. What security can you give investors that eLocations has a future as a marketplace and investment?

As experts in the global real estate industry, we were able to win the head of a leading investment bank to support us. Klaus Mark, the Tyrolean entrepreneur with an annual turnover of over 100 million euros, has also invested in our project. Our platform exists since 2016 and has been generating sales since then. eLocations is the continuation of the previous company since the beginning of my independence in 2005 as a successful company. So we are not another new startup that collects money and doesn't have an active business.

In addition to detailed data on the properties and their location, your offer focuses on an intelligent contract (smart contract). This should enable all parties involved to conduct business quickly, securely and transparently. Who develops the "smart ...

