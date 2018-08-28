DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rothermere Continuation Limited and Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Rothermere Continuation Limited and Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited are persons closely associated with Lord Rothermere, Executive Chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust plc. b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of 25,000 DMGT A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares by Rothermere Continuation Limited from Harmsworth Trust Company (PTC) Limited, each of which is a person closely associated with Lord Rothermere. Lord Rothermere's overall beneficial interest in DMGT does not change as a result of the transaction. The price for the transaction was the closing price on Friday 24 August 2018. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.58 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 28 August 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904