

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern throughout Tuesday's session and ended the day little changed overall. The Euro strengthened to a 1-month high against the dollar, which weighed on shares of exporters. Traders continue to keep an eye on trade negotiations, following the preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico.



President Donald Trump indicated the trade deal with Mexico is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement but suggested Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



The president said negotiations with Canada would begin shortly but argued Canada must negotiate 'fairly' and threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian auto imports if an agreement cannot be reached.



Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC he remains hopeful a revamped trade deal will get done with Canada but said the U.S. is ready to go forward with the agreement with Mexico.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.02 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.22 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.24 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.09 percent, but the CAC of France rose 0.11 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.52 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.16 percent.



In London, Lloyds Banking Group dipped 0.08 percent after completing a £1 bn share buyback program.



NMC Health jumped 3.57 percent. The healthcare provider has denied media reports regarding acquisition of assets in India.



Melrose Industries rallied 1.70 percent. The turnaround group behind the £8bn hostile takeover of engineering group GKN, has put the sale of Ergotron on hold, the Financial Times reported.



Brewer Royal Unibrew jumped 4.82 percent in Copenhagen after the company achieved the best half-year results in the Group's history.



Lender Sydbank sank 11.21 percent after unveiling its second-quarter earnings results.



Eurozone monetary aggregate grew at a slower pace in July, the European Central Bank said Tuesday. The broad monetary aggregate M3 rose 4 percent annually, slower than the 4.5 percent rise seen in June. This was also slower than the 4.3 percent growth expected by economists.



France's consumer confidence held steady for the second straight month in August, in line with expectations, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. The consumer sentiment came in at 97 in August, the same reading as in the previous two months.



Home price growth in major U.S. metropolitan areas unexpectedly slowed in the month of June, according to a report released by Standard & Poor's on Tuesday.



The report said the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite Home Price Index was up by 6.3 percent year-over-year in June compared to the 6.5 percent increase in May. Economists had expected the pace of price growth to remain unchanged.



A report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday showed an unexpected improvement in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of August.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index surged up to 133.4 in August from an upwardly revised 127.9 in July. Economists had expected the index to dip to 126.8 from the 127.4 originally reported for the previous month.



With the unexpected increase, the consumer confidence index reached its highest level since hitting 135.8 in October of 2000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX