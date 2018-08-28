Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 28 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 81,757 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.1000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 24.8500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 24.9881

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,568,285 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,568,285 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 4305 24.90 16:28:29 London Stock Exchange 4880 24.90 16:27:37 London Stock Exchange 10490 25.00 16:13:54 London Stock Exchange 2958 25.00 15:17:32 London Stock Exchange 3120 24.95 14:59:20 London Stock Exchange 2959 25.00 14:08:09 London Stock Exchange 3002 25.00 13:50:55 London Stock Exchange 6240 25.00 13:40:25 London Stock Exchange 3156 25.00 13:01:06 London Stock Exchange 295 25.00 12:50:37 London Stock Exchange 3450 25.00 12:50:37 London Stock Exchange 278 25.05 12:04:49 London Stock Exchange 3480 25.05 12:03:06 London Stock Exchange 3034 25.00 11:34:06 London Stock Exchange 183 24.85 11:23:48 London Stock Exchange 3206 24.85 10:35:00 London Stock Exchange 3457 25.00 09:39:15 London Stock Exchange 3332 25.05 09:19:26 London Stock Exchange 3473 25.05 09:15:51 London Stock Exchange 7090 25.10 09:15:45 London Stock Exchange 3228 24.95 09:06:34 London Stock Exchange 3006 24.95 09:03:31 London Stock Exchange 3135 24.90 08:42:41 London Stock Exchange

