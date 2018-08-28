sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,276 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
28.08.2018 | 18:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 28

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:28 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):81,757
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.1000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):24.8500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):24.9881

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,568,285 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,568,285 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

28 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
430524.9016:28:29London Stock Exchange
488024.9016:27:37London Stock Exchange
1049025.0016:13:54London Stock Exchange
295825.0015:17:32London Stock Exchange
312024.9514:59:20London Stock Exchange
295925.0014:08:09London Stock Exchange
300225.0013:50:55London Stock Exchange
624025.0013:40:25London Stock Exchange
315625.0013:01:06London Stock Exchange
29525.0012:50:37London Stock Exchange
345025.0012:50:37London Stock Exchange
27825.0512:04:49London Stock Exchange
348025.0512:03:06London Stock Exchange
303425.0011:34:06London Stock Exchange
18324.8511:23:48London Stock Exchange
320624.8510:35:00London Stock Exchange
345725.0009:39:15London Stock Exchange
333225.0509:19:26London Stock Exchange
347325.0509:15:51London Stock Exchange
709025.1009:15:45London Stock Exchange
322824.9509:06:34London Stock Exchange
300624.9509:03:31London Stock Exchange
313524.9008:42:41London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


© 2018 PR Newswire