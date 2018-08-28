

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market dropped into the red in early trade Tuesday and remained there for the majority of the session. The weak performance of the index heavyweights pressured the overall market.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.16 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,084.26. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.11 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.14 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the red Tuesday. Novartis declined 0.7 percent, Nestle surrendered 0.3 percent and Roche dipped 0.1 percent.



Julius Baer was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, falling 1.2 percent. UBS decreased 0.2 percent, but Credit Suisse rose 0.1 percent.



The luxury goods companies turned in a solid performance. Swatch Group climbed 1.8 percent and rival Richemont advanced 1.6 percent.



