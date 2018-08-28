Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2018) - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) (or "the Company") announces that it has extended its contract with Aura Financial LLP ("Aura") announced via the Company's news release dated January 24, 2018. Aura has agreed to continue to provide strategic communications and investor relations advice to the Company until further notice.

The Company further announces that it has increased its Fixed Less than 10% Stock Option Plan from 4,700,000 shares to 6,789,000 shares (the "Amended Plan"), which remains less than 10% of the Company's current 67,895,662 issued and outstanding share capital. The Amended Plan is subject to receipt of acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

In accordance with the Amended Plan and subject to receipt of acceptance from the Exchange therefor, the Company has granted stock options to eligible participants for the purchase of up to 1,837,200 common shares at an exercise price of $0.145 per share for a five year term. These options will vest as to one third on the date of grant and, as to the balance, in two equal tranches over two years.

Following this stock option grant, a balance of 1,589,000 options remain available for future grants under the Amended Plan.

Website: www.diamondfields.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com

