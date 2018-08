SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Xilinx (XLNX) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see notable strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday. After reaching its best intraday level in over five months, Xilinx is currently up by 1.6 percent.



The initial advance by Xilinx came after Robert W. Baird upgraded its rating on the specialty chip maker to Outperform from Neutral, citing recent contract wins.



