

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto giant Nissan has begun production of its first electric sedan designed for China, the world's largest auto market.



Nissan is making a battery powered version of the popular Sylphy, which is based on Nissan Leaf, in collaboration with a Chinese partner Dongfeng Motor group.



The Sylphy costs 166,000 yuan ($25,850) after government subsidies. Nissan says the Sylphy can go 338 kilometers (210 miles) on a charge.



'We're confident that the Sylphy Zero Emission rolling off the production line today will become a main player in the EV market,' said Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa. 'We're going to roll out a range of EVs that will appeal to customers within all market segments.'



Auto makers, including General Motors and Volkswagen, are planning to launch several electric sedans, minivans and SUVs in China this year, which are designed keeping in mind the local tastes and constricted budgets.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX