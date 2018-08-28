Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE: BBT) (OTC Pink: BHHKF) (FSE: BBW) ("Benchmark" or the "Company"). Benchmark is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement") with an arm's-length party who has agreed to subscribe for 2,666,667 units of the Company (the "Units") at $0.75 per Unit (the "Subscription Price"). The Subscription Price represents a 34% premium to Benchmark's closing share price on August 20, 2018. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Share at a price of $1.50 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Private Placement. All of the Units, Shares and Warrants will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Units for general working capital purposes and the costs of setting up the Company's extraction operations. The Private Placement is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to persons in the United States absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia positioned to provide financing, partnership opportunities and acquisition offers to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry. With the support of our global partners, we acquired our first subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. in November 2017. Potanicals is an approved licensed producer of cannabis under the ACMPR that is currently cultivating within a 12,700 square foot production facility.

For more information about Benchmark, refer to the Form 2A Listing Statement available to the public under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the CSE website.

