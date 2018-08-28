sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,62 Euro		+0,39
+1,29 %
WKN: A2ARTP ISIN: US98850P1093 Ticker-Symbol: 0YU 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,93
32,221
21:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC30,62+1,29 %