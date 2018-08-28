

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese electric vehicle start-up NIO on Tuesday said it seeks to raise up to $1.32 billion from the initial public offering of its American depositary shares.



The company, backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, plans to sell 160 million ADS at $6.25 to $8.25. NIO plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'NIO' At the higher end of the range, the company will get a valuation of about $8.46 billion.



Nio, a maker of electric vehicles, had filed for its IPO earlier this month. The IPO would be the biggest US listing by a Chinese automaker. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan are the joint bookrunners.



The company plans to use the proceeds to develop new products and finance investments in areas including autonomous driving and battery technologies.



