

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Just days after the death of longtime Arizona Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., Republicans in the Grand Canyon State are headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote in a closely watched GOP primary.



Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-Ariz., is seen as the establishment choice for the Republican nomination in the race to replace retiring Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.



McSally will face off against hardline conservatives former state Senator Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio.



A recent poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights in partnership with the ABC affiliate in Phoenix showed McSally with a commanding lead.



Ward recently made headlines for suggesting the announcement of McCain ending medical treatment was timed to hurt her campaign and was forced to apologize.



The winner of the Republican nomination is likely to face Democratic Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in the general election.



Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who is tasked with naming McCain's replacement, is facing a primary challenge but is widely expected to win the GOP nomination.



On the Democratic side, state Senator Steve Farley, Arizona State University education professor David Garcia and YWCA leader Kelly Fryer will face off to challenge Ducey.



The outcomes of wide-open gubernatorial primaries for both parties in Florida are also likely to attract attention on Tuesday.



Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Ariz., is expected to have the edge over state agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam in the GOP primary due to his endorsement by President Donald Trump.



Former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, D-Fla., is seen as the favorite over former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, businessman Jeff Greene and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in the Democratic primary.



The eventual nominees will face off in what is expected to be a tight race to replace term-limited Republican Governor Rick Scott.



Meanwhile, Scott is likely to win the Republican Senate nomination in Florida, setting up a battle with Senator Bill Nelson, D-Fla., that is predicted to be the most expensive Senate race of the cycle.



In the race to succeed term-limited Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, Democratic state Attorney General Drew Edmondson will face the winner of the GOP primary between Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett.



Political observers are also likely to keep an eye on the results of several congressional primaries in Arizona and Florida that could impact Democratic efforts to win control of the House.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX