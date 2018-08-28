Zilis LLC: Zilis Announces Creation of Medical Advisory Board, Names Six Professionals as Founding Members

Creators of UltraCell®, the Market-Leading CBD Oil Derived from Hemp, to Leverage Expertise of Medical Professionals to Help Shape Product Decisions

ARGYLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Zilis LLC, the company leading the way in the burgeoning hemp-derived CBD industry with its UltraCell product, has appointed six medical professionals as founding members of its Medical Advisory Board. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring constituent of the hemp plant. Zilis' UltraCell CBD oil is derived from USDA certified organic hemp plants and has quickly become the fastest-selling CBD oil in the industry.

Zilis Founder and CEO Steven Thompson commented: "The hemp industry is transforming right now, and Zilis has been at the forefront of harnessing the potential health and wellness benefits of hemp-derived CBD oil to change lives. It is vital that we continue to break new ground with our products, and the launch of our Medical Advisory Board will help keep Zilis at the leading edge of the growing hemp industry."

The Medical Advisory Board will meet quarterly to provide insights into how CBD oil is being used in the medical community, share product development ideas, and help chart the course as Zilis continues working toward more consumer adoption of its full-spectrum hemp oil and other Zilis products. Founding members of the Medical Advisory Board are:

J. Matthew Andry, MD, a clinical associate professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine (Bloomington, Ind.) and president of Andry Medical Services (Bloomington, Ind.);

Madeline Rose Andry, RN, a Bloomington, Indiana functional medicine practitioner;

Kerrie Davis, NP, a certified functional medicine nurse practitioner at Redemption Health & Wellness, LLC (Bloomington, Ind.);

Derrick DeSilva, MD, an internist at Raritan Bay Medical Center (Perth Amboy, NJ) and member of the teaching faculty at JFK Medical Center (Newark, NJ);

Stephen J. Gant, DDS, a dentist and oral surgeon based in Yorktown, Indiana; and

Jennifer Lusby, RN, BSN, a Noblesville, Indiana health and wellness consultant who has been a registered nurse since 1995.

As a direct sales company, Zilis trusts its network of independent ambassadors to sell its product to consumers. Zilis is building tremendous momentum since launching its UltraCell full-spectrum hemp oil product in 2017. During the ten-month period ending July 31, 2018, Zilis has appreciated sales growth of 1600 percent.

About Zilis LLC: Zilis®, is the creator of UltraCell®, a CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis has been at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, and specifically its CBD oil, which is used by tens of thousands throughout the world as a dietary supplement. Based in Argyle, Texas, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth, Zilis is privately held. Zilis and its ambassadors are committed to giving back as "The Pay It Forward Company™," and the company has donated tens of millions of days' worth of vitamin supplements to the developing world during 2018. Visit https://zilis.com for more information.

Product Disclaimer: Zilis products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical conditions. The information on the Zilis website, marketing materials, product labels or packaging is not intended as medical advice and should not substitute advice from a healthcare professional. Please consult with your physician or other healthcare provider if you have health-related questions before using any of our products or relying on any information you obtain from the Zilis website. You should discuss any medications or nutritional supplements you are using with a healthcare provider before using any new medications or supplements. Always review the labels, warnings, and directions included with your product before using or consuming the product and do not rely solely on the information shown on the Zilis website.

For More Information, Contact:

Dave Van de Walle

(940) 535-7200, ext. 219

dave.vandewalle@zilis.com

SOURCE: Zilis LLC