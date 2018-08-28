Most caffeine Ltd: Alibaba Dingtalk Invested 1 Billion to Launch an Inclusive Security Encryption Program; Blockchain Technology Will Make its Mark on the Stage

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Recently, Alibaba Dingtalk published that YF Capital, Sinovation Ventures, Vision Plus Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Zhen Fund, Yinxinggu Capital, ZJU Joint Innovation Investment will be invested in supporting funds to jointly empower enterprises service ecosystem. Among them, Alibaba Dingtalk together with Das-security is going to share more than 1 billion RMB to launch an Inclusive Security Encryption Program.

Alibaba Dingtalk has been awarded a "grand slam" of the international top-level data security certification. In the SOC2Type1 Service Audit Report issued by PricewaterhouseCoopers, Alibaba Dingtalk has adopted the three principles of security, confidentiality and privacy. The number of companies audited through that principle of privacy is no more than five in the world, while Alibaba Dingtalk is the first one in China.

And, more remarkable, ABS chain, which is the underlying public chain for data security protection and data value circulation, has been technically connected with DAS-WAF. ABS chain will provide decentralized services for users of DAS-WAF to better serve Alibaba Dingtalk ecosystem. As an important strategic partner of Alibaba Dingtalk Security, ABS chain is bound to usher in massive user growth.

ABS chain website: abschain.io.

