Mittwoch, 29.08.2018

28.08.2018 | 22:20
ACCESSWIRE

Horace Mann Educators Corp.: Horace Mann executive leadership to present at the KBW 2018 Insurance Conference on September 5, 2018

SPRINGFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 28, 2018 / Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) today announced that its executive leadership team will present at the KBW Insurance Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Representing Horace Mann will be Marita Zuraitis, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bret Conklin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Bret Benham, Executive Vice President, Life and Retirement; and William Caldwell, Executive Vice President, Property and Casualty.

A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of investors.horacemann.com. A webcast replay of the presentation will be available later that day at the same location.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann is the largest financial services company focused on providing America's educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators® in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Ill. For more information, visit horacemann.com.

Contact information:

Heather J. Wietzel
Vice President, Investor Relations
217-788-5144
investorrelations@horacemann.com

SOURCE: Horace Mann Educators Corporation


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE