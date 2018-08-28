sprite-preloader
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial announces change to 2018 Corporate Calendar: Third Quarter financial results moved to November 7, 2018

London, August 28, 2018

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the Third Quarter of 2018 will be released on Wednesday, November 7, 20181.

A conference call for investors and financial analysts will take place on this new date and will be presided over by the Company's newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Hubertus M. Mühlhäuser and the Chief Financial Officer Max Chiara. It will be accompanied by a listen-only webcast and presentation available to the public.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Investor Relations

Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com



1 The Third Quarter results were previously scheduled for Wednesday, October 31, 2018.

Attachment

  • 20180828_PR_CNH_Industrial_Q3_Date_Change (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/220178d9-ddae-43b9-b36e-8003cd1b7175)

