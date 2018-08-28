Algeco Scotsman: Algeco Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Report

BALTIMORE, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that it has posted its second quarter 2018 financial report and the slide presentation to accompany the previously announced second quarter 2018 financial results conference call (scheduled for Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time) at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html.

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 243,000 modular space and portable storage units and 12,100 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Lodging in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy

Vice President, Finance

Algeco

+1 410-933-5921

Scott.Shaughnessy@willscot.com