Algeco Scotsman: Algeco Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Report

About Algeco
Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 243,000 modular space and portable storage units and 12,100 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Lodging in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.
Investor Relations Contact
Scott Shaughnessy
Vice President, Finance
Algeco
+1 410-933-5921
Scott.Shaughnessy@willscot.com