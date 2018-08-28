sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
28.08.2018 | 22:41
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Algeco Scotsman: Algeco Releases Second Quarter 2018 Financial Report

BALTIMORE, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algeco Investments B.V. (together with its subsidiaries, "Algeco"), the leading global business services provider of modular space, secure portable storage solutions and remote workforce accommodations, today announced that it has posted its second quarter 2018 financial report and the slide presentation to accompany the previously announced second quarter 2018 financial results conference call (scheduled for Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time) at http://www.algecoscotsman.com/en/investors.html.

About Algeco

Algeco is the leading global business services provider focused on modular space, secure portable storage solutions, and remote workforce accommodation management. Headquartered in London, Algeco has operations in 24 countries with approximately 243,000 modular space and portable storage units and 12,100 remote accommodations rooms. The company operates as Target Lodging in North America, Algeco in Europe, Elliott in the United Kingdom, Ausco in Australia, Portacom in New Zealand, and Algeco Chengdong in China.

Investor Relations Contact

Scott Shaughnessy
Vice President, Finance
Algeco
+1 410-933-5921
Scott.Shaughnessy@willscot.com


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)