RF IDeas Appoints Menya Nsanzumuco as International Pre-Sales Engineer

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RF IDeas, Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of employee badge and credential readers for in-building applications such as computer access, identification and secure print, today announced the appointment of Menya Nsanzumuco as International Pre-Sales Engineer, effective immediately. Based in London, Menya Nsanzumuco will provide pre-sales technical and business support to new and existing customers, partners, distributors and systems integrators throughout the EMEA and APAC regions.

"Menya's rich technical background paired with his innate ability to relate to customers makes him a strong choice for this role," said Tod Besse, Senior Vice President - Global Sales and Marketing. "As RF IDeas looks to strengthen our investment in the Europe and international markets, Menya's role will be crucial in ensuring the satisfaction of our global clientele."

Menya has more than ten years of experience in remote, field, installation and software technical sales. Throughout his tenure, Menya has worked for several Fortune 100 companies including Xerox Scanners, General Electric and most recently Philips Health Systems UK and Ireland where he served as a Remote Support Engineer, providing remote and on-line support to key customers and partners. Menya has a Master's Degree in Electronics Engineering with Satellite Engineering from the University of Surrey and is fluent in English and French.

