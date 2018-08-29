sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Will Announce its Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 29, 2018

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, after the U.S. markets close on August 29, 2018. Cobre del Mayo's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

The financial information will be available in the Investors Section of Cobre del Mayo's website. Access to this section requires a username and password that can be obtained by request to: ir@cobredelmayo.com.mx.

Conference call dial in information:

Toll free numbers:

US/Canada: 1-866-240-5139
UK: 0800-229-1400
Mexico: 01800-681-9522
Switzerland: 0800-121-040

Toll number (US): 001-713-481-0091


