

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at RMB179.48 million, or RMB3.00 per share. This compares with RMB207.04 million, or RMB3.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB252.13 million or RMB4.20 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to RMB802.36 million from RMB713.15 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB252.13 Mln. vs. RMB226.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB4.20 vs. RMB3.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB802.36 Mln vs. RMB713.15 Mln last year.



