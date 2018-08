TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see August results for its consumer confidence index, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The index is expected to see a score of 43.3, down from 43.5 in July.



Singapore will release July numbers for producer prices; in June, producer prices were down 0.5 percent on month and up 7.8 percent on year.



