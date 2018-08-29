

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) customers can now order burritos and guacamole via Chipotle's app or website, starting Tuesday.



'Fans have long been requesting Chipotle delivery, and as part of our commitment to make it easy for our customers to get the delicious food they love when, where and how they want it, we're rolling out our own delivery service powered through DoorDash as the last mile delivery partner,' said Curt Garner, chief digital and information officer at Chipotle.



To celebrate the launch of Chipotle in-app delivery, free delivery will be available on all orders of $10 or more placed through the Chipotle website or app for a limited time.



DoorDash is powering Chipotle's new delivery service. Chipotle delivery is now available in all 70 markets at the over 1,800 Chipotle restaurants that DoorDash currently serves.



'We're excited to expand our momentous partnership by powering Chipotle's in-app and web delivery experience,' said Christopher Payne, chief operating officer of DoorDash. 'Our expanded partnership leverages our strong logistics platform, which enables Chipotle to further the brand's commitment to make its delicious food available to their customers wherever and however they want it.'



