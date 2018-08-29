Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2018) - Divestco Inc. (TSXV: DVT) ("Divestco" or the "Company"), an exploration services company dedicated to providing a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of data, software and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide, today announced its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights

Overall Performance and Operational Results





(1) Includes salaries & benefits, general & administrative expenses and share-based payments but excludes depreciation and amortization and other losses (income).

(3)Decrease from Q2 2018 from Q2 2017 is due to a new seismic survey completed in Q1 2017. No new surveys were completed in Q2 2018. The Company's policy is to amortize 40% of the cost of a new seismic survey in the period of data delivery.

Q2 2018 vs. Q2 2017

Divestco generated revenue of $2.2 million in Q2 2018 compared to $3.9 million in Q2 2017, a decrease of $1.6 million (43%) and revenue in the Seismic Data segment ($0.1 million) decreased by $2.7 million (95%) mainly due to low exploration activity levels. Revenue in the Services segment ($0.8 million) increased by $0.5 million as the Company was awarded several contracts in Q3 2017. Revenue in the Software & Data segment ($1.3 million) increased by $0.5 million (73%).

Operating expenses slightly increased by $0.1 million (1%) to $2.7 million in Q2 2018 from $2.6 million in Q2 2017.

Finance costs increased by $0.2 million (45%) to $0.6 million in Q2 2018 from $0.4 million in Q2 2017 due to unchanged debt levels.

Depreciation and amortization was $1.3 million in Q2 2018 compared to $1.6 million in Q2 2017, a decrease of $0.3 million (21%) as no seismic surveys were completed.

Financial Position (1)

As at June 30, 2018, Divestco had an adjusted working capital deficiency of $6.5 million (December 31, 2017: $3.7 million deficiency). The increase in the adjusted working capital deficit from the end of 2017 was due to the reclassification of Divestco's $3 million term loan from long-term debt to current liabilities. In April 2018, this term loan was repaid and replaced with a long-term non-resolving bond facility that matures in the fall of 2020, which decreased the adjusted working capital deficiency. In July 2018, Divestco received funds for a $1.4 million term loan and are in the process of finalizing the terms and conditions.

Operations Update and Outlook

Despite healthy world oil prices, Divestco remains impacted by delays of significant amounts of capital expenditure spending from the industry. The Company has been awarded several new international projects, and revenues have increased in the Services segment as a result of this. Divestco joint ventures: a cogeneration energy project and a project to leverage its substantial infrastructure into cryptocurrency mining, are well into the commercialization ramp up stage. We have begun full engineering design and regulatory permitting on the cogeneration project. We will be required to fund approximately $250,000, which represents 1/3rd of the expected capital cost. With respect to the Company's 50% interest in the cryptocurrency mining joint venture, the joint venture partner will be funding 100% of the required capital spending. Returns on this joint venture will be split 80/20 until the joint venture partner has received its capital investment returned at which time the returns will be split 50/50. The cogeneration power project is now projected to come onstream by the first quarter of 2019 (due to regulatory delays). The cryptocurrency mining joint venture continues to scale up and Divestco and its partners are now constructing a mobile mining system to be deployed in the field in advance of the power generation. We have also commenced a blockchain scoping project in the seismic industry and look forward to presenting this to our clients for full industry review and adoption. We continue to see interest in our existing products and services; however, many of our clients have delayed spending on exploration given the current environment, which is causing a significant impact on our seismic database sales. If the Western Canadian industry can secure the political stability it needs to grow, this backlog (which continues to grow) is expected to quickly convert into paying projects and substantially grow our existing business lines. We remain optimistic that the governments will start to reduce the burdens on our industry and allow for additional growth.

Mr. Stephen Popadynetz, CEO and President commented: "Divestco continues to be challenged by the continued unfavourable environment facing our oil and gas industry clients. Despite robust oil pricing and increased cash flows, our industry has not increased spending on new growth projects and specifically on seismic data. We have been made aware of several significant seismic licensing contracts, but many of our clients are now delaying their capex projects into the later part of this year or early next year. While our seismic data licensing funnel is at an all time high, we believe it could take another two to four quarters for these companies to start committing to growth projects which will positively to impact our cash flows. We are aware of several proposed major asset and corporate transactions and have even been involved in discussions with the entities, but the timing on them remains unknown.

We believe there is still reason to remain optimistic and as our software division is showing signs of new growth and our internationally focused strategy in the processing division is paying dividends. Both segments are experiencing increased revenues appreciably year over year. As well, we have successfully seen that the generation of cryptocurrencies is economic, and we remain committed to growing this opportunity. Currently, Divestco is in discussions with several entities for utilizing excess power and integrating it with our mining operations. We are also anticipating the deployment of our first mobile mining system into the field in September. If our field test is successful, we will fabricate and move several of these mobile mining systems throughout Alberta to take advantage of excess power available behind the energy grid."

