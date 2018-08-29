

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Tuesday announced that it is reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 75% and will ensure to run global operations with 100% renewable energy by the end of 2020.



Facebook said it has signed contracts for over 3 gigawatts of new solar and wind energy, that includes over 2,500 megawatts in just the past 12 months.



'We are proud of the impact our renewable energy program is having on local communities and the market in general. All of these wind and solar projects are new and on the same grid as our data centers. That means that each of these projects brings jobs, investment and a healthier environment to the communities that host us - from Prineville, Oregon, and Los Lunas, New Mexico, to Henrico, Virginia, and Luleå, Sweden,' the company said in a blog.



The social media giant said it had set a goal of supporting 50% of its facilities with renewable energy by 2018, and it achieved that goal a year early. The company reached 51% clean and renewable energy in 2017.



