

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer has recalled its bubble gum-flavored children's Advil suspension medicine due to overdose concerns.



Customers complained the dosage cup is marked in teaspoons while the instructions on the label are described in milliliters. The medicine is used to treat minor aches and pains from colds, headaches and beyond.



'Pfizer concluded that the use of the product with an unmatched dosage cup marked in teaspoons rather than milliliters has a chance of being associated with potential overdose,' the company said a statement.



The most common symptoms associated with ibuprofen overdose include nausea, vomiting, headache, drowsiness, blurred vision and dizziness.



The recalled product includes 4-fluid-ounce bottles with lot number R51129 and an expiration date of November 2020. The medicine was distributed to stores nationwide between May and June 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX