

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 65 points or 2.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,780-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly positive thanks to easing trade war concerns. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the insurance companies and properties were tempered by support from the oil stocks and a mixed bag from the financial sector.



For the day, the index slid 2.92 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 2,777.98 after trading between 2,769.40 and 2,791.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 0.99 points or 0.07 percent to end at 1,497.70.



Among the actives, Gemdale lost 0.45 percent, while Poly Real Estate dipped 0.17 percent, China Vanke eased 0.13 percent, Bank of China added 0.28 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.36 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.28 percent, China Life skidded 1.06 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 0.90 percent, CITIC Securities fell 0.73 percent, China Construction Bank gained 0.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.44 percent, PetroChina dropped 1.09 percent and China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.94 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 crept up to fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 14.38 points or 0.06 percent to 26,064.02, the NASDAQ ticked up 12.14 points or 0.15 percent to 8,030.04 and the S&P 500 was up 0.78 points or 0.03 percent to 2,897.52.



Stocks continued to benefit from Monday's news of the preliminary trade agreement between the U.S. and Mexico. The trade deal with Mexico is intended to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, although Canada could be excluded from the new pact.



In economic news, the Conference Board noted an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in August as its index reached its best score since October 2000.



After edging higher in the previous two sessions, oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday following reports that crude oil producers increased their output in July. Crude oil futures for October were down $0.34 or 0.5 percent at $68.53 a barrel.



