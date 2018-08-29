

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) announced that it appointed Bruce Thorn, 51, as Chief Executive Officer and President. Thorn was most recently the President and Chief Operating Officer of Tailored Brands, Inc., a leading specialty retailer of men's tailored clothing and men's formalwear.



Tailored Brands announced Mr. Thorn's resignation today. Following a transition period with Tailored Brands, Mr. Thorn is expected to be formally appointed as the CEO and President of Big Lots at the end of September, at which time Mr. Thorn will also be appointed as a director to fill the vacancy created at the time of David Campisi's retirement in April 2018.



Mr. Thorn joined Tailored Brands in 2015 as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In March 2017, he was named President and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Tailored Brands, Mr. Thorn held various enterprise level roles with PetSmart, Inc. since 2007, most recently as Executive Vice President, Store Operations, Services and Supply Chain. Mr. Thorn's other experiences include leadership positions with Gap, Inc., Cintas Corp, LESCO, Inc. and The United States Army.



