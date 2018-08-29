

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and on a slightly weaker yen as worries about global trade wars eased.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 63.36 points or 0.28 percent to 22,876.83, after touching a high of 22,896.90 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Sony are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.2 percent after news that the company has shifted machine tool production out of China amid the growing trade war between Washington and Beijing.



Itochu is adding 0.7 percent after Reuters reported that the Japanese trading house will invest less than 1 billion yen in Chinese electric vehicle start-up, Singulato Motors.



In the auto space, Toyota is rising 0.3 percent and Honda is up 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum is up 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Electric Glass are rising more than 3 perent each, while Chiba Bank is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Takashimaya Co. is losing almost 3 percent and Aeon Co. is declining more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see August results for its consumer confidence index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday in choppy trading as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following the strength seen in recent sessions. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of August.



The Dow edged up 14.38 points or 0.1 percent to 26,064.02, the Nasdaq ticked up 12.14 points or 0.2 percent to 8,030.04 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.78 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,897.52.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as traders looked ahead to crude oil inventory data for further direction. WTI crude oil futures for October slipped $0.34 or 0.5 percent to close at $68.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



