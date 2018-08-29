sprite-preloader
Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
29.08.2018 | 05:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chinese companies excel at JNA Awards 2018

HONG KONG, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen China-based companies have been shortlisted as Honourees at the prestigious JNA Awards 2018, reflecting the increasingly significant role that China plays in the international jewellery and gemstone industry. Remarkably 9 of the Honouree companies are first-time entrants. It also marks China as the country with the largest number of Honourees for the second consecutive year, with 16 Chinese companies also received this honour last year.

Organised by UBM Asia, the JNA Awards is one of the most prestigious awards programmes in the international jewellery and gemstone industry.

Out of 36 Honourees companies from 12 countries and regions this year, 16 of them are from China, covering eight categories. The participation level and quality of Chinese companies joining the Awards have been on the rise impressively since the inaugural edition, which only saw one Honouree from China.

Inside 'I Do's' posh flagship store by HIERSUN

Interface of the app developed by Zhuge-to-store, Fubillion

Shenzhen Darry's Christmas gifts displayed inside the metro train

Innovation is an advocacy for Shenzhen HengFuYingJia

The shortlisted Chinese companies are:

  1. Beijing Ying Yan Network Technology Co Ltd
  2. China Precious Gold Holdings Limited
  3. HIERSUN
  4. ISMOND Jewelry Technology Co Ltd
  5. Mokingran Gold Jewelry Group Co Ltd
  6. Shenzhen Darry Jewelry Co Ltd
  7. Shenzhen HengFuYingJia Gold Co Ltd
  8. Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd
  9. Shenzhen Kingli Jewellery Co Ltd
  10. Shenzhen Lingchengben Technology Corporation Limited
  11. Shenzhen MingFeng Jewellery Co Ltd
  12. Shenzhen MOVER Jewellery Co Ltd
  13. Shenzhen Perfect Love Diamond Co Ltd
  14. Shenzhen Sunfeel Jewelry Co Ltd
  15. Zbird / Shanghai Wisdom Jewelry Trading Co Ltd
  16. Zhuge-to-store, Fubillion (Fujia Financial Information Service Co Ltd)

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards, Founder of JNA, and Director of Business Development -- Jewellery Group at UBM Asia, said, "The Chinese jewellery and gemstone sector has been keen and innovative in meeting the challenges in different areas and aspects of the industry. Their efforts and hard work have certainly paid off by being recognised as Honourees of the Awards.

"Based in one of the largest jewellery markets in the world, quite a number of Chinese enterprises have made it to the Honourees list despite keen competition this year. I sincerely hope that these leading enterprises would inspire more companies in the trade, not only in mainland China but around the world, to achieve excellence and success."

The 2018 independent judging panel consists of industry experts, Albert Cheng, Advisor to the World Gold Council (WGC) and former Managing Director, Far East (WGC); James Courage, former Chief Executive Officer of Platinum Guild International (PGI) and former Chairman of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC); Lin Qiang, President and Managing Director of the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE); Mark Lee, Research Director of Asia Pacific Institute for Strategy (APIFS); Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) in India and the Middle East; and Yasukazu Suwa, Chairman of Suwa & Son, Inc.

JNA Awards 2018 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, and the Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones together with Honoured Partners KGK Group, Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange, and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited.

The JNA Awards is a ticketed event. Book your tickets for the prestigious Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner now at http://www.JNAAwards.com/

For more information, visit www.JNAawards.com or contact:
JNA Awards Marketing
UBM Asia (Hong Kong)
+852 2516-2184
marketing@jnaawards.com

JNA Logo

UBM Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736172/Inside_G__I_DoG__sG___posh_flagship_store_by_HIERSUN.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736173/Interface_of_the_app_developed_by_Zhuge_to_store__Fubillion.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736174/Shenzhen_DarryG__s_Christmas_gifts_displayed_inside_the_metro_train.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/736171/Innovation_is_an_advocacy_for_Shenzhen_HengFuYingJia.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714462/JNA_Awards_logo_2018_CMYK_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714461/UBM_CMYK_Logo.jpg


