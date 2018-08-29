

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive cues from Wall Street as worries about global trade wars eased slightly.



Investors digested news that Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has arrived in Washington to resume talks about the future of the three-nation North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA, after the U.S. and Mexico agreed to a new trade deal on Monday.



The Australian market is edging higher following the modest gains on Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Investors also digested mixed corporate earnings results. Gains by banks were offset by weakness in gold miners and oil stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 7.70 points or 0.12 percent to 6,312.40, just off a high of 6,314.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 6.80 points or 0.11 percent to 6,420.40.



The big four banks - Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking - are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.9 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is advancing almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is down 0.4 percent.



However, gold miners are weak after gold prices edged lower. Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is losing 2 percent.



Oil stocks are also lower after crude oil prices drifted lower overnight. Woodside Petroleum is down 1 percent, Oil Search is lower by 0.7 percent, and Santos is declining 0.3 percent.



Boral reported a nearly 50 percent surge in full-year profit, aided by a strong construction market in Australia and its Headwaters acquisition in the U.S. The building materials company's shares are gaining 8 percent.



Meanwhile, shares of Cabcharge Australia are losing almost 8 percent after the taxi payment service and fleet operator reported a full-year loss that narrowed from last year, while revenue rose 22 percent.



Bellamy's Australia reported a turnaround to full-year profit on strong revenue growth, but did not declare any final dividend and also said it is still awaiting regulatory approval for its China-labelled product. The infant formula maker's shares are falling almost 7 precent.



Virgin Australia reported a full-year loss that widened from last year on impairments and write-offs, but swung to an underlying profit before tax. The company's shares are down 2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is flat against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7347.



The Japanese stock market is modestly higher following the positive cues from Wall Street and on a slightly weaker yen as worries about global trade wars eased.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 63.36 points or 0.28 percent to 22,876.83, after touching a high of 22,896.90 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Sony are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Canon is adding 0.3 percent.



Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.2 percent after news that the company has shifted machine tool production out of China amid the growing trade war between Washington and Beijing.



Itochu is adding 0.7 percent after Reuters reported that the Japanese trading house will invest less than 1 billion yen in Chinese electric vehicle start-up, Singulato Motors.



In the auto space, Toyota is rising 0.3 percent and Honda is up 0.4 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is rising 0.2 percent and Japan Petroleum is up 0.3 percent.



Among the major gainers, Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Electric Glass are rising more than 3 perent each, while Chiba Bank is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Takashimaya Co. is losing almost 3 percent and Aeon Co. is declining more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see August results for its consumer confidence index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand is advancing more than 1 percent, while South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher. Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday in choppy trading as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets following the strength seen in recent sessions. Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Conference Board showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of August.



The Dow edged up 14.38 points or 0.1 percent to 26,064.02, the Nasdaq ticked up 12.14 points or 0.2 percent to 8,030.04 and the S&P 500 inched up 0.78 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,897.52.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday, as traders looked ahead to crude oil inventory data for further direction. WTI crude oil futures for October slipped $0.34 or 0.5 percent to close at $68.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



