

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday the expansion of delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now to more cities.



These include Columbus, Dayton, Portland, Greater Washington D.C. and additional areas of New York City, including Greenwich Village, Chelsea, Union Square and Murray Hill.



Starting today, Prime members in those cities can shop through Prime Now for thousands of bestselling items including fresh produce, high quality meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods Market.



The service, which was launched earlier this year, is now available in 28 cities. The company has plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout 2018.



