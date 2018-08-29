Report highlights the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues involving migrant workers in the food and beverage, construction, and industrial transportation sectors

RepRisk, a leading business intelligence provider specialized in ESG and business conduct risk, has released its Special Report on migrant labor, highlighting the kinds of abuses suffered by migrant workers in the food and beverage, construction, and industrial transportation sectors in the past two years.

The report was compiled using RepRisk's combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human analysis to translate big data in 16 languages into curated research and analytics.

With this report, RepRisk aims to shed some light on the scale of migrant labor-related challenges in the three sectors as it continues to be identified by RepRisk as an ESG "hot topic" in an increasingly globalized world.

