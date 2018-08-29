New PHNIX Family of R32 Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pumps Released in Europe

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, as one of the largest pool heat pump suppliers in the European market, has launched a new complete family of R32 inverter swimming pool heat pumps. PHNIX executives stressed that it does not intend to launch its own brand in Europe, and will continue to work closely with mainstream business partners through OEM/ODM cooperation agreements, and will provide partners with more new products and technical support to help them develop the market, according to Mr. Peter Wang, Deputy General Manager in charge of PHNIX global overseas business.

PHNIX has always been committed to heat pump technology innovation, providing strong support to European business partners through rapid iteration of new product development. Mr. Howard, PHNIX International Sales Supervisor, in charge of swimming pool products, said that in the past two years, PHNIX Turbo Series swimming pool inverter heat pumps, which are popular among European users, achieves high efficiency with a COP of 20.0, certified by TUV Rheinland, and the new series of R32 inverter pool heat pumps recently released in Europe is the first to receive CE certification in China.

About PHNIX R32 Inverter Pool Heat Pumps

CE certification PHNIX R32 series pool inverter heat pump is CE certified. It certifies that the R32 series heat pump operates safely and reliably.

Smart Colorful Touch Display Unlike normal inverter pool heat pumps, PHNIX R32 Inverter Heat Pump Series' 5-inch wire-controlled LCD display has many powerful functions, such as a water temperature and power consumption display, easy timing, one-key mute, and mute timer. It has several control modes and is easy to operate, undoubtedly giving users a better experience.

WiFi Smart app Control With PHNIX's Smart App users can easily control the heat pump from anywhere at any time. The PHNIX app is powerful and easy to use, and it provides users with a unique experience.

About PHNIX

PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/735388/Guangdong_PHNIX.jpg