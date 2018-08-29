

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened further in August to the lowest level in a year, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index dropped to 43.3 in August from 43.5 in July.



Moreover, this was the lowest score since August last year, when it marked the same 43.3.



The sub-index for income growth fell to 41.8 in August from 42.2 in the previous month. Similarly, the component index for employment decreased from 48.0 to 47.7.



The gauge measuring willingness to buy durable goods worsened to 42.0 from 42.2, while the index for overall livelihood rose to 41.7 from 41.6.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on August 15.



