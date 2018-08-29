

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom giant AT&T (T) announced Wednesday that it has invested nearly $7.0 billion in Texas wireless and wired networks during 2015-2017. The company made 1,903 wireless network upgrades in Texas in 2017.



According to the company, these investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and businesses. They also improve critical services that support public safety and first responders.



Dave Nichols, president of AT&T Texas, said, 'Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation that encourages companies to invest more in wireless infrastructure. We're now speeding our wireless build out plans in Texas with hundreds of millions of dollars dedicated to improving its mobile network. This investment will also pave the path to 5G mobile services in the years ahead.'



The AT&T LTE network now covers more than 400 million people in North America. The company recently announced plans to bring 5G to Dallas and Waco this year. LTE-LAA availability was announced in Austin, Dallas, Houston, McAllen, and San Antonio. The company is also launching 5G Evolution in nearly 30 cities across Texas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX