Mainstay Medical announces that the Company's Notice of AGM has been sent to shareholders today. This document and additional documents relating to the Company's AGM will shortly be available on the Company's website at www.mainstay-medical.com.

The Company's AGM will be held at McCann FitzGerald, Riverside One, Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on Friday, 21 September 2018 at 10:00 a.m.

Mainstay Medical International plc

Tom Maher, +353 1 8970270

Company Secretary

Davy Corporate Finance (ESM Adviser)

Fergal Meegan Barry Murphy, +353 (1) 679 6363