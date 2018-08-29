AQUOS LV-70X500E



TOKYO, Aug 29, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation's AQUOS 8K LCD monitor (LV-70X500E) for the European market won an EISA AWARD 2018-2019.The influential EISA AWARDS represent outstanding new products released in Europe in the past year in various expert groups, as selected by the editors and technical writers of EISA publications.The AQUOS 8K LCD monitor won a Best Product Award for Monitor Innovation in the Home Theatre Display & Video. The top-end model in the AQUOS Series, the LV-70X500E adopts an 8K high-resolution LCD panel with 16 times the resolution of Full-HD. In addition to its 8K high-resolution panel, which displays images with realism not possible with 4K panels and in detail indiscernible to the naked eye, this AQUOS 8K LCD monitor incorporates Sharp's wealth of AQUOS technologies for high brightness and wide colour gamut. The result is an image experience that has to be seen to be believed. The EISA AWARD recognizes Sharp for being first to the European market with a monitor capable of displaying 8K images.Sharp will continue to accelerate development of its 8K TVs together with a range of related 8K products to lead the world by establishing an "8K Ecosystem."The LV-70X500Ewill be on display at IFA 2018, to be held at Messe Berlin from August 31 (Friday) to September 5 (Wednesday). (Sharp Booth: Hall 11.2/103)*EISA: Expert Imaging and Sound Association. Launched in 1982, EISA is a prominent industryassociation of more than 50 special interest magazines, mainly in the fields of cameras, mobile electronics, audio, and video, from 28 countries in Europe and from Japan and the U.S.About Sharp CorporationSharp Corporation (TSE: 6753) is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. As a leader in liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and digital technologies, Sharp offers one of the broadest and most advanced lines of consumer electronics, information products and electronic components, while also creating new network businesses. For more information, please visit www.sharp.co.jpSource: Sharp CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.