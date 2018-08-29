Long-term relationship and expertise places Capgemini as a Leader

Capgemini today announced that it has been named a "Leader" in Everest Group's inaugural PEAK MatrixTM 1 for Guidewire Services. Capgemini achieved this recognition for its 12-year relationship with Guidewire, depth of expertise, and premier Guidewire Partner status to deliver end-to-end implementations using a consultative approach. During Capgemini's relationship with Guidewire, it has delivered the first systems integrator-led implementation, was first to provide managed services of Guidewire, and was first to provide Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) with its Capgemini Insurance Connect offering.

"As Guidewire has gradually become the preferred core platform for insurers looking to lay a groundwork for their digital transformation initiatives, service providers are investing in building add-on solutions on top of the Guidewire platform to meet insurer's time-to-market and cost priorities," said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Premier partnership status, an end-to-end service play spanning across design of target state architectures, product implementation, and Organizational Change Management (OCM) support, and focused investments in to scaling up the Guidewire Center of Excellence have helped Capgemini achieve the position of a Leader on the inaugural Everest Group Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix."

Shane Cassidy, Head of Insurance Business Unit at Capgemini, said, "With our 12-year relationship and more than 150 Guidewire implementations, Capgemini has built an extraordinary capability around the Guidewire suite of products and core insurance transformations. Guidewire has been the market leader driving business transformations across the property and casualty market, and we pride ourselves on our ability to leverage Guidewire innovatively for each client's most strategic core operations. It is an honor to be named by Everest Group as a Leader in Guidewire Services."

As insurers embark on their digital transformation journeys, core modernization is a key requisite to enable their digital strategy. Insurers require that their service providers have a deep understanding of the insurance domain and specific core products, along with accelerators to reduce time-to-market. Everest Group evaluated 15 service providers in its recently released report entitled "Guidewire Services: Core Modernization to Set the Stage for Digital Transformation - Services PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2018" and named Capgemini as a Leader. Capgemini is the leading implementation partner of Guidewire solutions earning multiple Partner of the Year, Supplier of the Year and innovation awards over the last 12 years.

1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of Guidewire service providers based on their absolute market impact and vision and capability.

