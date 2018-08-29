

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (POFCF.PK, PFC.L) reported that Business performance net profit for six months ended 30 June 2018 rose 20% to US$190 million from last year.



Reported net loss was $17 million, compared to net profit of $70 million in the previous year. The latest result was impacted by exceptional items and certain re-measurements of $207 million, of which approximately $188 million were non-cash items.



Revenue dropped to $2.79 billion from $3.13 billion last year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.7 cents per share, unchanged from last year. The interim dividend will be paid on 19 October 2018 to eligible shareholders on the register at 21 September 2018.



The Group said it is trading in line with expectations in its core E&C and EPS businesses, with IES expected to continue to benefit from the recovery in oil prices.



Petrofac said that it has received a provisional letter of award for an engineering, procurement and construction or EPC contract worth US$600 million with Sonatrach for EPC1 of the Tinhert Field Development Project in Algeria. Formal contract signing is expected to take place in September 2018.



Located in Ohanet, around 1,500 kilometres southeast of Algiers, EPC1 will provide a new inlet separation and compression centre. Under the terms of the 36-month contract, the scope of work includes a pipeline network of approximately 400 km to connect 36 wells, along with commissioning, start-up and performance testing of facilities.



