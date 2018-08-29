

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - CRH Plc. (CRH, CRH.L), a building materials group, said that it reached arrangements with UBS A.G., London Branch to repurchase ordinary shares on CRH's behalf for a maximum consideration of 350 million euros or the Phase 2 Programme. The Phase 2 Programme will commence today, 29 August 2018, and will end no later than 19 November 2018.



The first phase of its share buyback programme was completed on 31 July 2018, under which 350 million euros of cash was returned to shareholders.



On 25 April 2018, CRH plc announced its intention to repurchase ordinary shares of up to 1 billion euros over the next 12 months.



As per the terms of the Phase 2 Programme, ordinary shares will be repurchased on the London Stock Exchange and/or Euronext Dublin. CRH has entered into non-discretionary instructions with UBS to conduct the Phase 2 Programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Phase 2 Programme independently of CRH in accordance with certain pre-set parameters.



The Phase 2 Programme will be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted at CRH's AGM on 26 April 2018 to repurchase up to 10% of the Company's ordinary shares in issue.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX