KAICIID Launches Dialogo! A Board Game that Facilitates Difficult Conversations

VIENNA, August 29, 2018

Conversations on sensitive topics, values and beliefs, and current global issues can be facilitated in an engaging and fun way by the recently launched Dialogo! game, an educational aid produced by the Vienna-based International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID).

Designed for players aged 10 and older, Dialogo! is a board game that challenges players to practice facilitation skills, overcome misunderstandings, dispel stereotypes, as well as develop better listening and communication skills. This game is for everyone, whether they are youth leaders, peacebuilders, teachers, students, or families; it encourages critical thinking and advocates respect for the other.

"In our work training religious leaders around the world, we often see that tension begins with an inability to understand somebody else's position, and an inability to communicate one's own. When we cannot discuss our differences in peaceful, respectful ways, that is when misunderstandings begin. This is just as true for families and schools as it is for countries. This game is our effort to make our dialogue methodology available to individuals and communities everywhere, so that they can discuss challenging topics in a constructive manner."

"We foresee it being used by teachers who want to encourage respectful discussions of difference in their classroom, or by parents who want to teach their children about mutual understanding with others. It has already been used as a facilitation tool by groups at KAICIID to dialogue on topics as diverse as religious symbols, gender, and migration with considerable success. It's also a fun, enjoyable way to promote team building," said Katerina Khareyn, Programme Manager.

Downloadable for free from KAICIID's website, the game is currently available in English, German, Spanish and Russian. Translations to Arabic, Burmese and French, are in process. KAICIID collaborated with Chicago-based Mumkin Studio to develop a prototype that was initially tested during the Centre's "Dialogue for Peace" training sessions with young Scouts. The final version of the game was produced following several rounds of testing with various sample groups, feedback and participatory workshops.

"Dialogue is needed at all levels, in every corner of the world. At KAICIID, we are not only applying interreligious dialogue to help reduce tensions, nor are we only offering dialogue trainings to peacebuilders and religious leaders around the world, we are doing much more. With Dialogo!, we can bring dialogue to schools, homes, communities and young people on a global level. Through this game, we are aiming to make dialogue a fun learning experience for everyone," KAICIID Secretary General Faisal bin Muaammar said.

About KAICIID

KAICIID is an intergovernmental organization that promotes the use of dialogue globally to strengthen social cohesion and to enhance understanding and cooperation. The centre was founded by the governments of Austria, Saudi Arabia and Spain with the Holy See as its Founding Observer. Its Board of Directors comprises prominent representatives from five major world religions (Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Islam and Judaism).